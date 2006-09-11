New Directory Of Lasers For Industrial and Technical Companies

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2006 --Jeffrey Golden, vice president of an international industrial supply e-marketplace, announced the launch of its new directory of industrial lasers at the company's headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. The 36-year old Golden will also address to employees the importance of having such a directory available to manufacturers and engineers.



According to Golden, the directory includes a number of offerings for all kinds of lasers and laser accessories directly from manufacturers, exporters and distributors in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and many Asian and European countries.



The range of lasers available in the directory include, among other types, OEM, pulsed, Nd glass, remanufactured, dye, engraving, scribing lasers, neodymium glass, excimer, fiber Coupled Diode, heat treating, etching lasers, helium-neon, solid state, surgical, tube cutting lasers, semiconductor, pipe cutting, soldering and tunable lasers.



Other lasers include micro-machining, wire stripping, YAG (Yttrium Aluminum Garnet), laser lathes, medical alignment systems, D-inspection, cutting lasers, diode-pumped, high power, industrial lasers, ION, measurement non-contact, label marking, micro, mining, drilling, custom, used and refurbished lasers.



The directory is now available online at,

http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/directory/lasers_industrial.html



The lasers available are suitable for a wide range of applications such as heavy and thin metal cutting, plastic, foam and rubber cutting, wheel and precision alignment, diagnostic, calibration, cladding, digital coding, metal marking and etching, inspection, machining, glass cutting, micro-fabrication and probe scanning.



Other laser applications include scribing, digital converting, digitizing, engraving, metal fabrication, precision heat treating, plastic trimming, retrofitting, tube cutting, welding, geometric measuring, bar coding and other laser applications.



"We are very pleased to offer a laser directory that is useful for engineers, manufacturing facilities and construction firms," says Golden. It is our commitment to continue increasing the number offerings for new, used and custom made lasers directly from manufacturers.



About Worldwide Industrial Marketplace



The Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, established in 2003, is an international directory of manufacturers, exporters, distributors and suppliers offering an extensive selection of industrial supplies, equipment and machinery. Qualified companies are welcome to submit a listing at, http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/freelisting.html



