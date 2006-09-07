Industrial CRM Leader Commence Profiled in Manufacturing.net

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2006 --In Manufacturing.net, manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler notes, “Some ERP vendors offer industry specific CRM solutions; many do not. Bolt-on generic CRM solutions are frequently sold as the panacea; few are.”



Commence offers industrial companies complete “Freedom of Choice” to select the solutions and platform that best meets the business requirements of manufacturers and distributors. The comprehensive CRM Industrial application suite is available for use on premise or on-demand as a hosted service. Industrial leaders often build departmental CRM solutions with the award winning Commence Industrial CRM Framework. These choices are why so many industrial companies choose Commence as the solution for managing customer relationships. All Commence Industrial solutions support mobile or wireless connectivity and integration to back-office accounting and ERP systems.



Larry Caretsky, President of New Jersey-based Commence, (www.commence.com/mfg), developers of a stand alone industrial CRM solution, suggested that most ERP companies offering CRM have shortfalls. “Managing the sales cycle and sales representative performance, marketing campaign management and integration with customer support are not provided by ERP tools,” he said. CRM is not the strength for most ERP systems, which often utilize an add-on module but are rarely a full CRM package. In many cases, industrial customers who require full CRM capabilities are relegated to third party products or services.



Stand alone industrial CRM solutions provide effective lean CRM processes as long as the vendor truly understands the nuances and idiosyncrasies of the manufacturing sector; most do not. Generic databases do not address central issues facing all industrial operations. According to Caretsky, “Smart industrial organizations gather several key data points during customer research, which helps to define a CRM profile.”



According to Cutler, “Expertise in industrial CRM is more significant than whether fully integrated in an ERP system or stand alone industrial CRM; vendor experience in industrial sales and marketing trumps the selection of technology.” The complete feature article may be read at http://manufacturing.net/article/CA6363848.html.



Commence Corporation

