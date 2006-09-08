International Food Safety & Quality Network (IFSQN) Looks Beyond Overall Equipment Effectiveness with Technology Group International

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2006 --IFSQN, International Food Safety & Quality Network’s contributing editor Thomas R. Cutler profiled the significant technology variables for Food Manufacturers and Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) at http://www.ifsqn.com/articles_detail.php?newsdesk_id=216.



Whether viewing inventory levels or reviewing today’s production capacity, quality integrated food enterprise resource planning (ERP) software allows users to do so quickly maintaining high quality standards. Advanced decision support systems and business planning models using linear programming take the average food executive’s day to the next level by placing all relevant business data at their fingertips – this high degree of operational visibility transforms the quality control and quality assurance processes.



In the feature Rebecca Gill, vice-president of Technology Group International noted, “Traceability is paramount to a food and beverage manufacturer. A lean supply chain is critical to a successful operation. American companies spend well over a trillion dollars per year on supply chain related activities, including the movement, storage, and control of products across the supply chain. The food industry is inherent with low margins, so the ability to reduce operational costs really equates to the difference between a profitable company and one that is bankrupt.”



Gill suggests, “It doesn’t matter if you have one plant center or multiple manufacturing and distribution centers, the data is available to optimize your supply chain to minimize costs and maximize your profits.”



Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



