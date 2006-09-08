Manufacturing Journalist Thomas R. Cutler Profiles Visibility Corporation in Manufacturing & Technology

Andover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2006 --Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively. Visibility has an extensive customer base throughout North America and Europe and has the strongest representation of ERP among complex manufacturers.



According to the manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, in the September issue Manufacturing & Technology Magazine, “Mobility is crucial to competitiveness among complex manufacturers and cost containment is critical for lean manufacturing. Responsiveness drives higher customer satisfaction and workflow improves organization efficiency; data accessibility drives decision making speed and consolidation has become increasingly important for mergers and acquisition integration as well as financial compliance. Technology remains critical for the business infrastructure and its supportability; audit ability will continue to grow in importance.”



According to Stephen Carson, executive vice-president of Visibility Corporation, “Data accessibility must include a common set of numbers, historical views and improved analysis. Internal and external employees all require access to the same data. Flexibility in access and speed to communicate easily is critical with multiple locations. Multiple locations, time zones, currencies, languages are the norm for many complex manufacturers placing additional communication challenges on the organization.”



Carson noted that these trends in globalization in the complex manufacturing world drove the .net technology of Visibility. According to Carson, “Technology is the basis on which an ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system stands. Having a strong foundation upon which the ERP application is supported allows organizations to operate with confidence in their system infrastructure. It facilitates supportability and growth.”



Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management (EPLM) manages the lifecycle of a product from its conception as a quote, to production, and into field installation. Through the use EPLM, companies can more effectively and efficiently innovate and manage products and services throughout the entire life cycle. Complex product manufacturers require robust product data management, continuous engineering and support for cradle to grave and cross-domain elements. Carson asserts, “Common data access and efficient transaction handling allows complex manufacturing companies to develop, describe, manage and communication information about their products in a global environment.”



Ultimately the ability of ERP solutions, like VISIBILITY.net, offer improved communication with suppliers, partners, customers and employees through easy to use electronic interaction, optimized business processes, and increased responsiveness that enables new levels of achievement throughout the global enterprise.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



