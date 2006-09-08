The Legends of Mernac Auctions Chance to Change the World on Ebay!

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2006 --The Legends of Mernac (www.mernac.com), had its grand opening this past holiday weekend with a challenge in an eBay Auction “What if you could change the world for the better, would you”



According to Rick Merriman, Founder of The Legends of Mernac, “The intent is to challenge the general public, and the media to help change the world by creatively collaborating on the Open Source Creativity (OSC) project, The Legends of Mernac. As an incentive, multiple cash prize contests are currently being sponsored on the site aimed at writers, artists, gamers, promoters, readers, and generally to anyone that has an interest in fostering talent and celebrating the unique human spirit. Additional contests will be announced daily during the month of September”. Mr. Merriman goes on to say, “In the first 6 days of operation, we are astounded by the response. We are already consistently getting over 200,000 hits a day!”



The Legends of Mernac is a FREE on-line fantasy saga built on interlinked stories illustrated by awe inspiring fantasy art. The mythical world of Mernac is created by the registered users of the site, in the fashion of “spinning tales” that tell the 10,000 year history of Mernac. This is done from the perspective of well-written characters that keep readers riveted and wanting more. The Legends of Mernac is a site jam-packed with contests for writers and artists and other talented people.



The developers of The Legends Mernac are also working on additional phases which are slated to include music and/or soundtracks, RPG Gaming, animations, movie clips, and, eventually, full-feature movies. All of these functions will be available to the public-at-large, providing users an even more means to create their own “LEGENDS” in the world of MERNAC.



There are currently half a dozen contests sponsored on Mernac representing thousands of dollars in prize money. Of these, most popular are the Fantasy Art contest ($500.00’s – co-sponsored by the art community at Renderosity.com) and the Fantasy Writing contest ($1,000.00). When asked which contest was his favorite, Merriman responded, “Our contest to invent new contests! Here our users will use their own creativity to come up with contests they feel will collectively help our community the most. I expect we will see some amazing ideas here.”



The Legends of Mernac hopes that the media at large will catch the spirit and spread the word of a project devoted to fostering and developing talent and creativity. Merriman ended with stating, “With luck, some of the media will use their own creativity in helping us sponsor even more contests, if they do… the world truly will be changed for the better”.



To learn more about this project or to schedule interview with Founder, Rick Merriman, please contact Heather Merriman, Director of Publicity at publicity@mernac.com



