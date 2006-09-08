Laboratory Testing Inc. Exhibiting at the Fabtech International & AWS Welding Show

Hatfield, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2006 --Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) will be exhibiting at the Fabtech International & AWS Welding Show in Atlanta, GA from October 31-November 2, 2006. This show is North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating and welding event. LTI’s sales and technical staff will be available in Booth #27033 during the event.



Laboratory Testing Inc. provides mechanical testing, chemical analysis, metallography and nondestructive testing of metals and other materials. LTI also supplies dimensional, pressure, force, torque and mass calibration services for standards, hand tools and measuring equipment. The company’s services are PRI/Nadcap and A2LA accredited to ISO/IEC 17025, which meets and exceeds the requirements of ISO 9001 for the medical industry. All testing and calibration customers receive a Certified Report with each order listing detailed results to meet their audit and quality requirements.



Laboratory Testing Inc. of Hatfield, PA has been in business since 1984. The company specializes in material testing, calibration services, specimen machining, and failure analysis. The metrology division provides calibration services, field service, instrument repairs, replacement parts and new instruments. A complete description of services is available at www.labtesting.com.



