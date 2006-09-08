New Industrial Computers and Software Directory Launched By IndustrialLeaders.com

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2006 --IndustrialLeaders.com, an international industrial buying guide and marketplace for manufacturers, engineers and other technical buyers, announced today the launch of its new industrial computers and software directory.



The directory includes a wide range of industrial computers, hardware and accessories as well as lean manufacturing and distribution software offered by suppliers in over 54 countries, primarily Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Italy, India and China.



The types of industrial computers and accessories offered in the directory include computers suitable for harsh environments, barcode readers and systems, inventory control and warehouse pc's, data collection equipment, portable industrial computers, laptops, enclosures, flat computer panels, mount racks, cabinets, process control systems, cables and other power supplies, notebooks and other industrial computers for robotic and automated applications.



The different software available in the directory includes, but is not limited to software for inventory control and warehousing, ERP, shipping, supply chain management, lot and serial control, facilities management, alarm and building security software, MRP and job scheduling, distribution, human resources, engineer-to-order and many other types of software.



The directory can be accessed at, http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com/listings/computers.html



The company plans to add additional features to the directory by the end of the year that will allow users to explore computer catalogs, download free trial software, request quotes directly from manufacturers and compare product prices and specifications among suppliers.



"The directory is an effective tool to buy smart and save more without the usual hassles that's often associated with buying industrial computers or lean manufacturing software," says Conrad Bailey, business director of IndustrialLeaders.com.



He added, "We may not have the largest computer and software directory online, but that has never been and will never be our goal. We prefer to focus on quality rather than quantity because performance is really the buyer's best value.



About IndustrialLeaders.com



IndustrialLeaders.com is a Web based industrial supply directory, and a division of 'Worldwide Industrial Marketplace,' an international network of industrial portals reaching tens of thousands of engineers, importers and technical buyers monthly.



Qualified manufacturers and suppliers of industrial products are invited to list their company free of charge at, www.IndustrialLeaders.com.



