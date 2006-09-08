Universal Laser Systems, Inc. Expands Vienna Operating Office

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2006 --Universal Laser Systems Inc., manufacturer of computer-controlled CO2 laser engraving and cutting systems and air-cooled CO2 lasers, has just completed a major expansion of its Vienna operating office.



The newly-remodeled office has doubled in size from 300 m² to 605 m² and includes an 80 m² demonstration and training area.



In addition to Managing Director Gerardo Igler, Universal Laser Systems GmbH currently employs six people in sales, administrative, and technical positions and plans to hire additional personnel in the coming months to handle increased sales volume. The Vienna office currently supports Universal Laser Systems dealers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



Universal Laser Systems, Inc. (ULS) is a leading manufacturer of computer-controlled CO2 laser engraving, cutting, and marking systems. This equipment is used in a number of industries, including awards and engraving, sign making, embroidery, scrapbooking, rubber stamp production, industrial marking, plastic part fabrication, prototyping, model making, and more.



ULS offers a wide range of systems with engraving areas from 406 x 305 mm to 1219 x 609 mm and laser power from 10-400 watts. Systems are compatible with most popular Windows® based, graphic software. ULS also manufactures a complete line of easily integrated air- and water-cooled CO2 lasers for OEMs.



For more information, contact Universal Laser Systems GmbH at +43 1 402 22 50 0 or email sales@uls.at.

