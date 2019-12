SuperiorSunrooms.com Sets up Direct Mississippi-Louisiana Customer Service

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2006 --Superior has added direct access for builders, contractors, developers, architects, specifiers, and installers in the Louisiana - Mississippi rebuilding areas to our quality building products order line.



"We have added this enhanced access because of the many requests of our current Louisiana-Mississippi customers and the increased demand that is expected over the next several years." says Tony Ellis, Sales manager.



Access is available via phone at 800-445-1200 or via the website link at

