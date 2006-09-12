Publishers Replace Adobe Indesign with BFO

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2006 --Big Faceless Organization (BFO), provider of high quality Java software components, are pleased to announce the adoption of their PDF Library and Viewer software by Aftenposten, Norway’s leading English language newspaper.



Geir Arnesen, a spokesman for Aftenposten declared “We are planning to use the PDF Library as a replacement for a product we use today for producing Ads in our newspaper. Great Product [BFO]!! The product we are going to replace is a “heavy” application running in a Microsoft environment based on Adobe Indesign.”



“We will have one server producing the ads which will be accessed by other in-house servers through webservices.”



The PDF Library Extended Edition is a sophisticated tool that can be adapted for professional layout and design pre flight with the addition of the BFO Viewer.



About BFO: BFO is a global resource of Java components for the international B2B market. Products include the Big Faceless Report Generator, PDF and Graph Libraries. The client portfolio includes, Lehman Brothers, Harvard University, HSBC, Fannie Mae, Roche, Toyota and the US Department of Energy. For more information about BFO visit http://bfo.co.uk



