NorthSeas Appoints SNE B.V. as Distributor in Benelux and Germany

Ottawa, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2006 --NorthSeas AMT (NorthSeas) a pioneer in e-mail archiving appliances, is pleased to announce a new European distribution partnership with SNE B.V. (SNE) of Emmen, Netherlands. Under this agreement SNE will distribute NorthSeas products to resellers and integrators in Benelux and Germany. SNE’s data storage expertise is an ideal match for NorthSeas products which are sold primarily as add-ons to storage management systems.



“I have been impressed with the professionalism and technical proficiency of the SNE team since first meeting them late last year,” says Stephen Spence, President and CEO of NorthSeas. “With competent distribution partners like SNE we are better equipped to build broad awareness for NorthSeas in Europe and fulfill the growing customer and channel demand for this capability.”



The NorthSeas vendor-neutral model of e-mail storage, renowned for its innovative and simplified approach, provides potentially limitless e-mail storage by using any network storage as the message repository. Users have immediate access to any of their archived messages - even those that are many years old - while storage on the mail server is kept to an optimum level.



“The European market for e-mail archiving is now starting to heat up,” says SNE Managing Director, Edgar Beck. ”We believe that the NorthSeas technology is particularly well suited to the mid-market customer who repeatedly tells us they want solutions that are effective, scalable, and uncomplicated.”



Value Added Resellers (VAR) and systems integrators located in Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany and interested in selling NorthSeas products now have the added convenience of a local SNE pre-sales and technical support.



About SNE

SNE is a value-added distributor (VAD) of storage solutions that is highly respected for its technical expertise. Since 1996, the company has focused on supporting resellers by deploy archiving solutions and data storage management systems. Through partnerships with leading suppliers and an enthusiastic team of employees, SNE is an important storage partner for the indirect channel, distinguished by its technical knowledge, sales consultancy, and on-site service and training. With establishments in Emmen (Head Office) and Breda in the Netherlands as well as Nordhorn in Germany, SNE provides channel partners with an extended, differentiated selection of innovative and well known storage and networking products from Network Appliance, Plasmon, BakBone Software, IASO Backup, Tandberg Data, Overland Storage, NEC Computers, E-soft, Fatpipe, Infortrend, Double-Take and now, NorthSeas. www.snebv.nl



About NorthSeas AMT

NorthSeas was founded in 2003 on the principle that business critical information management solutions do not need to be complicated and expensive. The company is emerging as a leading e-mail management vendor by providing simple, open, affordable and effective e-mail archiving solutions. NorthSeas technology is vendor-neutral, “Appliance Simple”, and uses standard network file storage for its message repository. NorthSeas has formal distribution agreements in place in sixteen countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and North America. www.NorthSeasAMT.com.



