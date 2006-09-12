Brevient Partners with sentitO Networks to Deploy Enhanced Business IP Services

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2006 --sentitO Networks, provider of intelligent voice gateway and signaling solutions for telecommunications, today announced that Brevient Technologies, developer of web–based business software, has deployed sentitO's Open Network Xchange (ONX) suite of VoIP products. The ONX suite will enable Brevient’s customer base to access SIP-based collaboration applications via traditional TDM facilities. Brevient will deliver increased functionality for their SIP-based business collaboration products including Mix Meeting web and audio conferencing and Jyngle messaging platform.



Brevient required a high density, SIP-based VoIP Gateway to accommodate the rapid growth of the Mix Meeting conferencing service. SentitO’s IVG1200 Intelligent Voice Gateway, Proxy7 Signaling Gateway, and PreVision Network Manager provide Brevient with the right-sized platform for their current requirements, and the ability to scale cost-effectively as business grows. Brevient’s Mix Meeting application combines web conferencing and conference calling into an effective collaboration center. Jyngle is a free, mobile and online messaging service that facilitates group communication and information sharing via cell phone. Jyngle currently serves as a consumer service but will be integrated into the Mix Meeting suite with additional enterprise-ready functionality.



“Our relationship with sentitO is about offering customers the best features and functionality available,” said Brevient CEO Matt Lautz. “Working with sentitO will significantly increase the value proposition our product suite already provides by enhancing depth, robustness, and flexibility. It will make Brevient products ‘must-have’ tools for any business looking to increase their ROI.”



sentitO's ONX architecture and product suite provide media and signaling conversion between the PSTN and IP networks to facilitate new services delivery. The ONX product portfolio includes the IVG1200 Intelligent Voice Gateway, Proxy7 Signaling Gateway, and PreVision Network Manager.



“The ability for service and applications providers to deliver enhanced voice and IP services more dynamically, faster and cheaper is what will set them apart from the competition,” said Steve Crummey, CEO for sentitO Networks. “We look forward to playing a key role with Brevient as the company expands its suite of business services with increased features and functions.”



About sentitO Networks

sentitO Networks is a leading provider of open and distributed VoIP gateway solutions for telecommunications service providers worldwide. Its' award-winning Open Network Xchange (ONX) architecture enables new, innovative voice services by providing media and signaling conversion utilizing state-of-the-art SIP technology. sentitO is a privately held company with headquarters in Acton, MA. The company has received funding from leading venture capital firms, including Kodiak Venture Partners, Core Capital Partners, Technology Venture Partners, Mid-Atlantic Venture Funds, Inflection Point Ventures, and Columbus Nova. For more information, please visit the company's Web site at www.sentitO.com.



About Brevient

Brevient Technologies is a leading software development company specializing in Web-based business solutions. Brevient’s software suite focuses on collaborative technologies, including Mix Meeting Web and Audio Conferencing software, Jyngle messaging service and FinalCRM customer relationship management software. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Brevient has representation in Chicago, Boston and Los Angeles, as well as international facilities in Sri Lanka. For more information, please visit www.brevient.com.



