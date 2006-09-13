Conferencing Provider Expands Into Social Networking Market

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2006 --Web and audio conferencing provider Brevient Technologies added consumer appeal to their B2B product suite this week with the introduction of Jyngle, a voice and text messaging service that combines social networking and mass communication.



A free service, Jyngle provides an easier way for social groups like business committees, volunteer organizations and sports teams to communicate with members. Jyngle users add contacts and create unlimited, interest-based user groups - concepts common to popular social networking web sites. Using the Jyngle website or their cell phone, users create and send voice or text messages to remind committees about meetings, reschedule sporting events or even to promote business services.



For Brevient, the expansion from audio conferencing into voice-based mass communication was a logical move. After recently implementing key upgrades to their technical infrastructure, including an intelligent voice gateway system by sentitO Networks, Brevient was poised to further capitalize on the growing mobile communications market.



“Phone-based messaging was an opportunity to maximize our resources and strengths,” said Chief Engineer Andy Brezinsky. “The addition of online social networking functionality will bring familiarity and consumer appeal, especially for young people who live on their cell phones.”



But despite the practicality of the situation, CEO Matthew Lautz noted that what actually spurred Jyngle development was his staff’s desire to overcome a technology void in their personal lives.



“Jyngle really began as a side project for our personal use. Several staff members are coaches, play on sports teams and are involved with volunteer organizations. We were tired of spending time in phone trees or having messages get trapped in email spam filters,” said 24 year old Lautz, a soccer coach and self-proclaimed cell-phone addict. “What is more exciting is our personal ‘headache solver’ has evolved into a service with the potential to change the way groups share information.”



With positive responses from pilot users, Brevient will initially target Jyngle toward sports teams and college students in attempt to complement the heavy social interaction and “on-the-go” nature associated with the groups.



Brevient is also in the process of enhancing Jyngle features to produce an enterprise version. Alternately called MixRunnr, it will be added to the existing Mix Meeting web and audio conferencing product line to offer customers increased communication capabilities. MixRunnr will include an integrated API development platform and premium delivery service for critical business messaging and corporate promotional activities.



ABOUT BREVIENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Brevient Technologies is a leading software development company specializing in Web-based business solutions. Brevient’s software suite focuses on collaborative technologies, including Mix Meeting Web and Audio Conferencing software, Jyngle messaging service and FinalCRM customer relationship management. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Brevient Technologies has representation in Chicago, Boston and Los Angeles, as well as an international facility in Sri Lanka. For more information, please visit www.brevient.com.



