Scottsdale, Arizona Featured on MetroShots.net

Chandler, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2006 --Continuing their commitment to the best online photo tours MetroShots.net announces the addition of Scottsdale, Arizona to their list of featured cities. Visitors to the website can take a virtual tour of Scottsdale with over fifty exclusive photos.



The exclusive photo tours on MetroShots.net include professionally shot pictures of local parks, municipal buildings, scenery and area attractions. In Scottsdale, Fashion Square, Civic Center Mall, Fifth Ave Shops and the skyline were specifically featured by MetroShots.net as major points of interest.



MetroShots.net is a convenience for Arizona real estate buyers and vacationers. Website viewers can take the MetroShots.net photo tour of a city rather than spending days physically visiting each location. With a couple mouse clicks a potential real estate buyer can compare areas and determine which look most appealing to them. Vacationers can use MetroShots.net to select local sights they plan to see during their trip.



The MetroShots.net photo tours are among the highest quality available on the internet. Every photograph is taken in high-definition and wide-screen format. This resolution gives a sharp panoramic view of each location and scene.



MetroShots.net gives real estate buyers and vacationers a high-quality and convenient photo tour of Scottsdale, Arizona.



