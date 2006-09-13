BMC Capital Provides $765,000 Loan for a Multifamily Property in Vallejo, Calif.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Tuesday, September 12, 2006, that it provided a $765,000 loan for the refinance of the Nebraska and El Dorado apartment complexes in Vallejo, Calif., a city 30 miles north of San Francisco. The Nebraska property, located at 615 Nebraska Street, has six units. The El Dorado property, located at 1815 El Dorado Street, has 15 units.



Glenn Gioseffi, a vice president at BMC Capital’s Seattle office, originated the 10-year fixed-rate loan. The Texas-based borrower received a 65% loan to value mortgage with a 30-year amortization.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in California and anticipates originating at least 50 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multi-family, retail, commercial and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



