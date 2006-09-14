BMC Capital Provides $500,000 Loan for Dollar General in Groves, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Tuesday, September 12, 2006, that it originated a $500,000 loan for the purchase of a building housing a Dollar General at 3830 Main Street in Groves, Texas, a city 100 miles east of Houston on the Texas border.



Shawn Givens, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas office, originated the 71% loan to value mortgage, which features a seven-year fixed rate and a 30-year amortization. Larry Wain of Panorex Commercial represented the California-based borrower.



BMC Capital is a leading lender of small-balance retail loans in Texas and anticipates originating at least 50 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



