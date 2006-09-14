AZ Office Systems and Multimedia Offers Phoenix Computer Repair Services

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2006 --AZ Office Systems and Multimedia (http://www.azofficesystems.com) announced today it has begun offering a suite of computer repair and maintence services for residents and small to medium sized businesses in Phoenix, Arizona and the surrounding suburbs.



Offering a vast array of on-site services including network deployment and troubleshooting, hardware and software installation and data recovery, AZ Office Systems and Multimedia has designed its offerings to position itself as a comprehensive provider.



“By choosing us, our customers can take advantage of our ability to provide a full range of IT services. There is little our technicians cannot respond to,” said Tod Kilgore; President and CEO of AZ Office Systems and Multimedia. “What’s more, depending upon availability, a technician can be on-site within an hour of receiving a call.”



In addition to the on-site services, the company’s extensive web development background enables it to offer a swath of Internet related services, including Domain Name Registration Reseller Programs, Web hosting, E-commerce solutions and application development.



“Our flexibility and experience simply cannot be matched by some of the big-box computer repair services. Above that, we are one of the only firms offering such a vast array of computer services in Phoenix,” said Kilgore.



AZ Office Systems and Multimedia is also a tier-one provider for many name-brand hardware manufacturers, enabling it to sell computer systems and equipment to its customers.



For more information about AZ Office Systems and Multimedia, please visit http://www.azofficesystems.com.



About AZ Office Systems and Multimedia

Founded in 2003, AZ Office Systems and Multimedia (http://www.azofficesystems.com) is a budding provider of computer repair and IT consulting services in Phoenix, Arizona and the surrounding suburbs.

