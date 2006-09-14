Lean Industrial CRM Takes Hold

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2006 --Elimination of waste is the hallmark of an effective lean initiative. The single greatest area of waste that remains in the manufacturing operation is in Sales and Marketing. For this reason there is a strong increase in Industry specific CRM technology anticipated over the next eighteen months.



According to Larry Caretsky, President of Commence Corporation (www.commence.com/mfg./) “Countless experts and industrial executives have discussed the reasons for the recent changes in industrial sales – increased price pressure, global competition, and reverse auctions, to name a few. Some blame the Internet and its wealth of information; others blame cheap labor and the associated exodus to China and other countries. Instead of focusing on blame, the smartest industrial distributors and manufacturers view the current climate as a business challenge and focus on how to remedy the problem. And the solution is clear to leading industrial distributors and manufacturers, industrial consultants, and sales trainers: get a sales process.”



Industrial distributors and manufacturers are not strangers to processes, reengineering, and systems. Plants and warehouses could not operate profitably without them. Manufacturers would not let accounting and purchasing departments improvise. Caretsky insists, “The more important and complex the task, the more likely that the effective principles and processes for successfully completing that task have been defined and codified. Yet, few have systematized their sales departments. Eighty-eight percent of distributor respondents to The Growth Portfolio Study, conducted by Sales Effectiveness Inc. and the YPS Group, do not have a documented, formal sales process. “



In an effort to help industrial distributors and manufacturers thrive, Commence Corporation presents Practices That Pay: Leveraging Information to Achieve Industrial Selling Results, a compendium of smart practices from the leading industrial sales and marketing experts and organizations that are growing in today’s challenging environment.



Commence offers industrial companies complete “Freedom Of Choice” to select the solutions and platform that best meets the business requirements of manufacturers and distributors. The comprehensive CRM Industrial application suite is available for use on premise or on-demand as a hosted service. Industrial leaders often build departmental CRM solutions with the award winning Commence Industrial CRM Framework. These choices are why so many industrial companies choose Commence as the solution for managing customer relationships. All Commence Industrial solutions support mobile or wireless connectivity and integration to back-office accounting and ERP systems.



