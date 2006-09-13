QC Software Leads the Distribution Sector with QC Toolkit

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2006 --QC Software is the leading provider of Tier 1 warehouse control systems to the warehousing and distribution industries. Since 1996, QC Software, utilizing state of the art technology combined with extensive research, development, and rigorous testing, has developed the QC Enterprise suite of products. Designed to be modular in nature, easily configurable, and platform independent, this highly scalable solution satisfies the needs of any size warehouse.



The solutions provided by QC Software (www.qcsoftware.com) enables companies to streamline their warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry ensuring increased corporate profitability. With a commitment to total customer satisfaction QC Software is the obvious choice for warehouse control, order management, and inventory management needs.



Reports:



QC Enterprise is provided with extensive reports for managing your warehousing needs. All the necessary reports for managing orders, inventory, shipments, and transactions are integrated in your customized system. Reports can be created and customized to fit your system. All reports can be printed, and/or viewed as screen queries.



Diagnostics and Statistics:



QC Toolkit allows for a combination of both diagnostic and statistical analysis tools to monitor and troubleshoot the operational performance of your system. Work orders and cartons can be tracked throughout the distribution process:



• overseeing carton induction

• efficiency of picking frequency

• monitoring sort, packing, and shipping rates

• work order tracking

• lane divert status

• scanner tracking



QC Auditor:



No software package is complete without a debugging tool to help monitor and trace system anomalies inside the background operations. Industry experience tells us that unexpected events occur no matter how much we prepare. Therefore, we have developed a unique and dynamic debugging tool, the QC Auditor, that allows us to detect and diagnose problems quickly and efficiently, dramatically reducing any downtime that may occur.



Flex Screens:



One of our most useful features of the QC Toolkit are the Flex Screens. Their purpose is to provide a highly customizable and "flexible" interface for accessing, displaying, and editing database information through the use of carefully defined SQL and XML instructions. The system is designed to allow the user the ability to define and customize Flex Screens.



The QC Toolkit is a multi-purpose module within the QC Enterprise software solution. It offers all of the interface technology necessary for communicating with host Enterprise Resource Planning systems (ERP), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), and lower level Material Handling Systems (MHS) as well as reports, diagnostics and statistics which are essential to operating a distribution facility.



Provided in real-time, these tools assist operators and managers to work in a proactive rather than reactive environment ensuring quality throughput and on-time delivery.



