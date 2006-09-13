UpStream Networks Launches New ServePOP Content Delivery Network

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2006 --UpStream Networks, a leading provider of Internet streaming and content delivery services, today announced the launch of its new ServePOP™ Content Delivery Network. To expand its Screaming-Fast Network™ beyond its San Francisco headquarters, the company deployed its first Points-of-Presence (POPs) in New York, New York and Leipzig, Germany, with more POPs planned for later this year.



The new POPs allow UpStream Networks to offer worldwide streaming to points closer to its customers’ end users throughout the world. This means that customer media files are replicated to multiple locations so that when an end user requests a video or audio stream, they are automatically connected to the nearest network distribution point for accelerated delivery.



“UpStream Networks continues to offer our customers the best possible performance and overall experience for end users by adding services such as our new ServePOP™ Content Delivery Network,” said John Keagy, president, UpStream Networks. “While most of our competitors are focused on large companies, UpStream Networks strives to make this high performance available to any business that wants to provide its customers with an excellent experience. The ServePOP™ Content Delivery Network ensures better quality and performance because the video and audio streams faster locally. That means happier customers and more repeat business.”



UpStream Networks targets small and medium-sized businesses who want to add live and on-demand Windows’ audio and video streaming to their web sites. Windows Media streaming solutions from UpStream Networks are immediately available. For more information, please contact UpStream Networks at www.UpStreamNetworks.com, or call 1-888-415-2777.



About UpStream Networks

UpStream Networks provides the fastest content distribution network possible, an easy-to-use media management platform, and responsive 24/7 assistance. The company’s straightforward, flexible solutions offer a reliable content delivery technology infrastructure. UpStream Networks is headquartered in San Francisco, one of the world’s top Internet centers.



