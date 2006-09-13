SPAMfighter Can Now Remove Spam Emails That Contain Only Images

Copenhagen Denmark -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2006 --Spammers are getting more and more sophisticated, and one of the tricks that is gaining ground is writing spam text in an image. Since spam filters cannot "read" text in images and therefore cannot block such messages, spammers have been freely able to spread their messages about drugs and cheap loans, etc. But not any more.



SPAMfighter launched a revolutionary filter today that can stop these annoying image-based spam messages.



The technology took six months to develop, and is extremely effective. When a SPAMfighter user reports a spam message containing an image, the image is analysed and a "DNA" identifier – a unique profile of the image – is sent to the SPAMfighter Server, which checks to see whether other users have reported the same image as spam. If so, the message containing the image is blocked for all other SPAMfighter users.



"We are very proud to have solved a problem that is causing great difficulty for all our competitors. It is simply Danish research at its best," says Martin Thorborg, co-founder of SPAMfighter. "The technology will benefit our more than one million users worldwide, and help us gain an even larger share of the security market."



SPAMfighter draws its power from the fact that 1.2 million users report spam as they receive it, with a single click. Once several users have reported the same spam message, it is automatically filtered for all other users. The result is that 98 per cent of all spam is filtered out before it reaches any given user.



For more information, contact SPAMfighter ApS, Rovsingsgade 88, DK-2200 Copenhagen N, Denmark. Phone: +45 7022 1551 Fax (Europe): +45 3323 0376 Fax (USA) +1 (347) 341-4657 Internet: http://www.spamfighter.com/ Email: info@spamfighter.com.



SPAMfighter is Europe’s leading spam filter developer. The Danish company is owned by the founders of Jubii.dk, Henrik Sørensen and Martin Thorborg, together with two programmers, Daniel Hjortholt and Martin Dyring. SPAMfighter employs 17 people and is based in Copenhagen. SPAMfighter is debt-free and is 100 per cent financed by income from the sale of the SPAMfighter client. Each day, SPAMfighter removes 3 million spam messages from 4 million tested emails received by one million users in 207 countries/regions.



