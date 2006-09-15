Six Join John Marshall Faculty

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2006 --The John Marshall Law School is pleased to announce that six attorneys are joined the faculty for the 2006-2007 academic year.



Maureen Collins has joined the nationally-ranked Legal Writing Program at John Marshall as a clinical professor of legal writing. Collins was a legal writing instructor and the director of the Legal Writing Program at DePaul University College of Law.



William K. Ford has been a Bigelow Teaching Fellow and Lecturer in Law at the University of Chicago Law School. He is a visiting professor at John Marshall teaching Federal Courts and Unfair Competition.



Alicia Hilton is a visiting professor teaching Criminal Procedure and offering seminars in Undercover Operations and Informant Management Law, and Cultural Property and Museum Law. She is a former FBI agent and lecturer.



Kevin Kijewski, a trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division, Housing and Civil Enforcement Section in Washington, D.C., is a visiting professor at John Marshall’s Fair Housing Legal Clinic as a visiting professor.



David Schwartz is an assistant professor working with the Center for Intellectual Property Law. He will be teaching the IP survey class, Patent & Trade Secrets Law; Patent Litigation; and Patent Planning & Drafting. Schwartz has been a partner at Wallenstein, Wagner & Rockey.



Justin Schwartz is a visiting professor teaching Civil Procedure II and White Collar Crime as a visiting professor. He was an associate at Kirkland & Ellis LLP.



