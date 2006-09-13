Panel of Independent CIOs Recognize HyperOffice Web-based Collaboration and Communication Software as Leader in Hosted Applications

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2006 --HyperOffice today announced it is the winner of a Horizon Award, one of just 10 companies selected by an independent panel of senior IT executives that evaluated new business technologies for Computerworld, the weekly IDG publication that is the premier source of IT industry news and analysis.



Based in Rockville, MD., HyperOffice is the developer of HyperOffice, Web-based software that makes it easier for owners, employees, clients, partners and suppliers of growing businesses to work together as a team, plan projects, share and edit documents, schedule meetings, and stay connected via email.



HyperOffice delivers to growing organizations today the power and productivity of software that only the largest companies with a mammoth IT budget could otherwise afford -- business-class email without spam and viruses; document management with online storage, versioning, user rights and workflow; contact management, scheduling, task management, discussion groups, security, backup, and more.



Built into HyperOffice is HyperShare for Outlook, software and collaboration tools that allow users to keep using Outlook, yet share calendars, contacts, documents and tasks both with and without Microsoft Exchange.



“The Computerworld Horizon Awards recognize companies developing innovative, promising technologies that hold the potential to significantly affect enterprises in the near future,” said Don Tennant, editor in chief of Computerworld. “Our panel of senior IT executives evaluated more than two hundred submissions from leading corporations, universities and research labs. HyperOffice joins a select group of innovators focused on bringing new thinking and solutions to the market to the benefit of all.”



“The caliber of submissions, the excellence of winners, is amazing, and it’s an honor to be one among the select group of innovators spotlighted by Computerworld,” said Farzin Arsanjani, president of HyperOffice.



About the Horizon Awards

Now in its second year, the Computerworld Horizon awards were established in 2005 to inform readers of the most cutting-edge technologies that are "on the horizon" from research labs and private companies. The program is accompanied by an eight-page special report in Computerworld magazine and online at http://www.computerworld.com/horizon.



In addition to HyperOffice, the panel selected Altiris Software Virtualization Solution from Altiris; BioPassword from BioPassword Inc.; Duet, a joint effort by SAP AG and Microsoft Corp.; Business Insights Workbench from IBM Almaden Research Center; Tycoon Electronic Auctioneer from Hewlett-Packard Co.; Splunk, from Splunk; Password Hash from Stanford University; Oasys Opinion Analysis System from the University of Maryland; and VMware DRS from VMware.



About HyperOffice

HyperOffice Inc., (http://www.hyperoffice.com), is a leading provider of Internet software and collaboration tools for growing organizations. The company offers a simple and affordable suite of Intranet and Extranet software that provide new and growing businesses essential tools to collaborate, communicate, and manage information from any browser running on any platform. First launched in 1998, HyperOffice is used around the world by a growing number of innovative businesses.



About Computerworld

Computerworld is recognized worldwide as the premier source for news, information and opinion on the critical technology and management issues affecting senior technology professionals. Computerworld’s award-winning weekly publication, Computerworld.com Web site, focused conference series and custom research form the hub of the world’s largest (58-edition) global IT media network. In the past five years alone, Computerworld has won more than 100 awards, including the 2004 and 2006 Magazine of the Year Award from the American Society of Business Publication Editors. Computerworld has an online audience of over 1.1 million unique monthly visitors (Omniture) and a total print audience of 1,337,000 (IntelliQuest CIMS Spring 2006). Computerworld is on the Web at www.computerworld.com.



Computerworld is a business unit of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading technology media, research and events company. A privately held company, IDG publishes more than 300 magazines and newspapers, including CIO, CSO, Computerworld, GamePro, InfoWorld, Network World and PC World. The company features the largest network of technology-specific Web sites, with more than 400 around the world. IDG is also a leading producer of more than 170 computer-related events worldwide, including LinuxWorld Conference & Expo®, Macworld Conference & Expo, DEMO® and IDC Directions. IDC provides global market research and advice through offices in 50 countries. Company information is available at http://www.idg.com.



Company contact:



Farzin Arsanjani

HyperOffice Inc.

http://www.hyperoffice.com

farzin@hyperoffice.com

301.255.0018 X107



