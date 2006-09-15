The World Trade Forum Swells To Over 1,000 Distinguished Members

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2006 --The World Trade Forum, a division of ForeignTradeExchange.com, an international import and export trade leads network announced today its roster has grown to over 1,000 members qualified members.



In a statement prepared for the media, Mark Hamilton, Chairman and Business Director of Foreign Trade Exchange gave credence to the claim that its World Trade Forum division is rapidly gaining in popularity among the international import and export business community.



Mr. Hamilton disclosed that the company has partnered with major players involved in all aspects of global trade, including organizations that specialize in developing global B2B opportunities for both new and established importers and exporters.



"The online international marketplace has reached nowhere near it's true potential," according to Mr. Hamilton. What global companies need is more tools and resources they can utilize to generate global trade opportunities."



He added, "The World Trade Forum now offers a significant number of tools and resources for companies wishing to enter or expand into foreign markets. Exporters can find buyers looking for new suppliers. Importers can find manufacturers looking for additional distributors, wholesalers and representatives."



The World Trade Forum is free for all members and can be accessed at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/forum/



Users and members of the forum are able to explore trade leads and meet potential trading partners in real time by using the site's instant messenger capabilities. Members can also post pictures of their inventory, submit request-for-quotes directly to multiple suppliers, as well as promote their Web site throughout ForeignTradeExchange.com's entire network.



The company plans to celebrate its milestone achievement of 1,000 approved forum members on Friday, September 15th at its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. An international style breakfast will be served for all employees and associates affiliated with Foreign Trade Exchange and its World Trade Forum division.



About ForeignTradeExchange.com



ForeignTradeExchange.com is an international Web based industrial supply trade directory and forum for buyers and sellers of industrial products, including manufacturers, exporters, importers, distributors, engineers and IT companies. Those seeking to expand into foreign markets are welcome to explore trade leads at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com



