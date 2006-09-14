PWI Assists ZI Solutions in Fresh Development Initiative

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2006 --PWI, Inc., (http://www.pwicorp.com) a leader in globally distributed software development services today announced a new development effort for Verus Claims Services LLC. PWI will assist ZI Solutions LLC in building a new claims processing and administration system for the client.



According to Greg Salvato, PWI’s CEO, this fresh initiative expands on the successful phase-one delivery in July of Verus’ Claims Management System (Verus CMS), a Web-based application that supports the claims administration process from initial filing through final disposition, with instant access to up-to-the-minute reports and analysis. The aim of the new project will be to equip Verus CMS with a dashboard portal framework of eight integrated modules. Other key deliverables include a new Administrative Tool and enhanced reporting and payment processing. The system will be upgraded to SQL Server 2005 and will use ASP .NET 2.0 and Visual Studio 2005.



“PWI and ZI share a common commitment to delivering high-performance applications that not only meet current needs, but also use core technologies that can evolve with the client’s changing business, “ Salvato said. “We are pleased to assist ZI with this second phase of development for Verus.”



Brian Zecher, ZI’s president, said that the work for Verus benefits greatly from the skill PWI brings to the effort. “We always welcome PWI’s contribution to the work we do. Their people are authentic technical heavyweights. And we are confident that with their help we will once again deliver an application that the client will be very pleased with.”



Since 1993, PWI has maximized IT budgets by leveraging globally-distributed development teams specializing in software design and programming. PWI collaborates with third-party IT consulting firms and internal corporate IT organizations to expand their software development capabilities “on-demand” or on a permanent basis. PWI, a Microsoft Certified Partner with a competency in ISV/Software Solutions, is committed to providing engineering talent and expertise that help clients innovate and generate measurable and lasting business value.



About PWI, Inc.

PWI is a leader in globally distributed software development services that maximize IT budgets, fuel innovation, streamline operations and ensure competitive advantage. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey, PWI determines, designs, delivers and supports business-critical communications, intelligence, infrastructure, and workflow solutions for large and medium-sized enterprises.



For PWI Sales or Marketing Information http://www.pwicorp.com



About ZI Solutions

ZI Solutions LLC provides IT Software Consulting and IT Software Implementation services through staffing, consulting, and outsourcing engagements to Fortune 1000 companies. ZI specializes in Software Development, Systems Integration, and Custom Application Development for many industries, including firms from the financial services, pharmaceutical and healthcare, and telecommunications sectors.



