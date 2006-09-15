A Social Revolution! "What are YOU doing tonight?"

Valley Village, California -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2006 --A year of researching online protections and databases has yielded a privacy-protected, registered-users-only, online social network for college and graduate students alike. COLLEGE TONIGHT is a provocative moniker for a revolutionary change in the way young people network, and is poised to usher in the next generation of student-to-student messaging and socializing.



A recent Emory University graduate, a finance executive, a marketing specialist and a computer sciences expert have conceptualized a free, online network that actually promotes socializing, as opposed to a sedentary lifestyle that other social networking sites have lassoed users into. Illuminating the local nightlife that surrounds each school, COLLEGE TONIGHT centralizes on the phrase heard at universities around the world, "What are you doing tonight?" COLLEGE TONIGHT is the only nightlife networking site on the internet. In addition to bringing students the hottest information and special discounts, the site has various innovative features such as the Crush Calculator, Personal Entourage, a Hook-Ups feature, Your Shots, Social Polling, a Social Calendar, and even a Vacation feature.



The newly-launched COLLEGE TONIGHT website also includes a ground-breaking messaging system, shout-outs, individual profiles; a rumors section, developed groups, and even a never-before-seen Social Ticker, much like ESPN's "Bottom Line," that scrolls across the top of the site, updating you on your friends' social activities in real-time.



COLLEGE TONIGHT is private and safe. Only those registered with a proper .edu email address can access private profiles. COLLEGE TONIGHT'S user rules discourage engaging strangers, and others whose identities cannot be confirmed, from joining the site. Former FBI agent John Douglas - who helped modernize profiling for the organization, is the security advisor and has written a personalized message to the users in the site's security section. Every effort will be made to identify imposters and scammers. Furthermore, since COLLEGE TONIGHT does not share its users' information, it transcends all other forms of linking college students to one another.



For more information or interview opportunities, please contact:



Zachary R. Suchin at 404-433-5720 or 818-769-8400



E- mail: zsuchin@collegetonight.com



Faxes can be sent to 818-505-0110.



