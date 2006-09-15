Belarus on the Rise

Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2006 --Eastern Europe is becoming an attractive outsourcing destination to more and more leading corporates (Accenture, IBM Global Services, HP Services, Siemens Business Services, etc.). These giants strive to establish their presence in eastern European countries, including Belarus.



Belarus has a great potential in the IT market. It nowadays has more than 500 IT companies. The unique educational heritage ensures high qualification of IT specialists. Market-Visio Consulting/Gartner predicts that IT exports will increase by 54% in comparison with 2005, and by 2007 it will reach $250 mln. And a yearly rise of 40-60% is forecasted (according to www.cnews.ru).



Big companies are pushing further east and Belarus is gradually emerging as a popular nearshore destination. While costs are rising in Europe, Belarus, being geographically and culturally close is comparatively cheaper. And many companies are starting to target Belarusian IT companies.



ScienceSoft (http://www.scnsoft.com) is one of the 6 biggest players in the Belarusian IT market. The software developed by us is used by 40% of Fortune 500 companies and more than 78% of our customers return to us with new projects.



We are happy to help you either establish your presence in the promising IT market in Belarus or optimize your costs for a specific project.



Contact us (contact @ scnsoft.com) for your best outsourcing experience.



