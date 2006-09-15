MySkype Now Available

Lone Tree, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2006 --Sandhills Software is pleased to announce the release of MySkype.



Take the power of Skype low cost international calling from your computer to your mobile phone or any landline in the world! MySkype Basic is FREE to give you remote access to yourSkype voice messages from any phone! MySkype Pro (license key required) gives your remote access to your Skype voice messages from any phone. PLUS with MySkype Pro you get real time SMS notification and unlimited Skype to Skype and SkypeOut calling from your mobile Phone.*



With MySkype Basic and MySkype Pro you have:



· Automatic SMS notification of new Skype voice messages.

· Remote access to your Skype account from any mobile phone or land line to listen to messages and call senders

· Advanced toll bypass features including Dial By Name (advanced voice recognition), Dial by Skype Speed Dial and Dial any PSTN number using your keypad.

· MySkype comes complete with Kevin our advance system voice for reliable test to speech technology.



All you need is a SkypeIn number, Skype Voice Mail and Skype Credits!* MySkype works with any mobile phone or caller id enabled land line using DTMF. No mobile phone software to install, no mobile phone data charges, no mobile phone web access required or expensive subscriptions to manage.



*Note: Charges from Skype also apply for SMS Notification and SkypeOut calls using your mobile phone.



Please visit www.gotomyskype.com for details.



Sandhills Software located in Lone Tree, Colorado develops applications for Skype business users. Our software products include SkypeTransfer and SkypeAttendant. These tools are designed to provide enhanced Skype call management for business.



