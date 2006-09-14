New InterVideo iVideoToGo Platinum Converts DVDs, Video Files to iPod and PSP Movies

Fremont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2006 --InterVideo®, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVII) an industry leader in bringing next-generation H.264/MPEG-4 AVC technology to consumers, announced today InterVideo iVideoToGo™ Platinum, the easiest way to copy* personal videos for playback on a video-enabled iPod® and Sony® PSP™ devices. Priced at only $29.95, the software is a 3-step solution that lets users quickly convert their existing DVDs and video files into iPod- and PSP-compatible files that provide smooth, flawless playback.



Easily one of the fastest conversion tools on the market, iVideoToGo Platinum is equipped with a simple, friendly interface and it utilizes a single window for all tasks. iVideoToGo Platinum is able to support both iPod and PSP formats. And with just three steps to complete the copy process, there's no learning curve-even a beginner can have immediate success.



"With iVideoToGo Platinum, Sony PSP and iPod users are no longer limited to the pre-formatted videos that are available," said Steve Ro, president and CEO of InterVideo. "InterVideo has solved the conversion problem so consumers can now enjoy their personal videos, music and photos wherever they go without sacrificing quality. iVideoToGo Platinum provides a one-stop solution — from file conversion to file transferring — and is easily the best multimedia software solution for the mobile lifestyle nowadays."



Video Library for iPod and PSP

Featuring CopyLater™ technology, iVideoToGo Platinum offers the convenience of high-quality output performed when the computer is idle, allowing uninterrupted batch conversion of videos while the user is somewhere else or asleep. Copy to Go allows users their own video library, synching videos with iPod or PSP automatically. With this feature, iVideoToGo Platinum can be used as a file conversion tool as well as a substitute for iTunes. If users download TV programs frequently, iVideoToGo’s Intelligent Folder Monitoring can do file batch conversions regularly. Users can set a regular conversion schedule, or simply let iVideoToGo do it automatically.



Video Trimming

iVideoToGo Platinum converts DVDs to iPod and PSP formats and allows users to do video trimming. Users can elect to split a movie into several videos by DVD chapters, or use Video Trimming to cut the opening and ending of a TV program.



Broad Format Support

iVideoToGo Platinum includes InterVideo's innovative H.264 codec technology. H.264, which is also known as the Advanced Video Codec (AVC) specification or MPEG 4-Part 10, provides two to three times the compression efficiency of current solutions such as the MPEG-2 standard, enabling IVideoToGo Platinum users to pack up to 85 hours of video on a 30GB iPod and over 2.5 hours on a 1GB Memory Stick for PSP.



In addition to supporting the iPod's H.264/MPEG-4 formats iVideoToGo Platinum supports DVD-Videos, AVI, MPEG, WMV, MOV, MP4, DivX®, ASF, DVR-MS, 3GP and others--more than any other program of its kind.



Pricing and Availability

InterVideo iVideoToGo Platinum is available at InterVideo's web site, www.intervideo.com, and will be in retail outlets worldwide in October. Compatible with Windows® 2000 and XP systems, the suggested list price is $29.95 USD.



About InterVideo, Inc.

InterVideo is a leading provider of integrated digital and high-definition multimedia and audio/video content solutions in the PC, CE and wireless industries. The company’s broad suite of integrated multimedia software products are designed to enhance the consumer’s entertainment experience, whether the content is delivered to a home system, HDTV set, wireless system, mobile or personal multimedia device. InterVideo’s unique iMobi™ multimedia codec technologies are widely used by Smartphones, GPS units and portable entertainment device OEMs and ODMs to enhance music and video enjoyment...anyplace, anytime. The firm’s worldwide headquarters is at 46430 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA, 510-651-0888, InterVideo also has major offices in Taiwan, Japan, Mainland China and around the globe. For more information, visit www.intervideo.com.



* Editors Note: InterVideo iVideoToGo Platinum does not bypass copy protection. DVDs containing CSS-encryption cannot be copied.

