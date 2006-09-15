BMC Capital Provides $2.85M Loan for Retail Center in Houston, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Thursday, September 14, 2006, that it originated a $2.85 million loan for the purchase of the Plaza at Royal Oaks, a 15,275 sq. foot shopping center located at 12002 Richmond Avenue in Houston, Texas. The center has 9 units and is 100% occupied. Its three main tenants are Subway, Collina’s Italian restaurant and Curves for Women.



“The borrower was looking to lock in a low rate in anticipation of a long term hold,” says Michael Thompson, a loan officer at BMC’s Houston office. “BMC was able to provide a loan to meet the borrower’s needs, and the loan closed very quickly.” The St. Louis-based buyer received a 10-year fixed rate with a 30-year amortization.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for multi-tenant retail loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 50 such transactions in 2006.



