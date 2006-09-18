Technology Issues Facing Organic Food Manufacturers

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2006 --Rebecca Gill, vice-president of Technology Group International (www.tgiltd.com), suggested that, “ERP vendors must support organic producers in food processing and manufacturing, as well as full distribution management throughout the entire supply chain.”



Indeed the record keeping required to authenticate “organic” status is significant, costly, and comprehensive. Gill detailed some of the key features technology solutions must provide to ensure organic standards:



• Record keeping for organic raw material purchases

• Country of origin tracking of purchases

• Organic supplier tracking

• Separate organic product storage to prevent product commingling

• Hazardous chemical tracking and reporting to prevent contact with prohibited substances

• Online processing procedures to ensure adhere to compliance standards

• Online record keeping and audit trails for fast compliance reporting





Organic food must be at least 95% organic ingredients and list which ingredients are organic to use the USDA seal and must list the certifying agent. Made with organic ingredients means at least 70% organic ingredients are contained in the food product and it too must list which ingredients are organic, yet is not permitted to use the USDA seal; it also must list the certifying agent.



Some organic ingredients indicate the finished food product is less than 70% organic ingredients and cannot use the word "organic" on the package but can list organic ingredients. The product cannot use USDA seal or certifying agent's seal.



Some question the safety of organic food. It is a common misconception that organic food could be at greater risk of E. coli contamination because of raw manure application (although conventional farmers commonly apply tons of raw manure with no regulation.) Organic standards set strict guidelines on manure use in organic farming: either it must be first composted, or it must be applied at least 90 days before harvest, which allows ample time for microbial breakdown of pathogens.



