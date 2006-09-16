DriverMax Helps Users Backup Their Windows XP Drivers

Bucharest, Romania -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2007 --Innovative Solutions announces today the release of DriverMax 1.2, a powerful driver management utility for Windows XP. Featuring a fast and accurate driver backup and installation engine, the application gives you the ability to backup all your drivers or just the ones you select in a few minutes, to a folder or to a ZIP file. DriverMax also provides a detailed report about all the drivers installed on your computer. In case you need to reinstall Windows, DriverMax can reinstall all your drivers from your backup in one easy step which only takes a few minutes.



This saves a lot of time when compared with the usual chore of digging through tens of CDs in search for the original driver CDs which came with your computer and then going through several manual driver installations and Windows restarts. DriverMax turns this into an easy 2 minute task and only one restart is necessary.



DriverMax also shines when you have to reinstall Windows XP, but the driver CDs which came with the computer are no longer available. DriverMax can save all your installed drivers to a folder or .ZIP file and, after reinstalling Windows XP, can easily install all the drivers back.



The current revision of DriverMax runs on Windows XP. An enhanced Windows Vista version is under development and due to release shortly after the Windows Vista launch.



Pricing and Availability

DriverMax 1.2 is free and runs under Windows XP. The program can be downloaded from http://www.innovative-sol.com/drivermax



About Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions is a software company based in Bucharest, Romania. Founded in 1997 by two leading software engineers, Daniel Statescu and Dan Armano, the company specializes in developing utilities and security software for Windows. Thanks to popular products as Advanced Uninstaller PRO, Innovative System Optimizer and Innovative Startup Firewall, the company has become well known for customers from over 30 countries, including USA, UK and Germany. For more information, please visit http://www.innovative-sol.com



Product page link: http://www.innovative-sol.com/drivermax

Direct download link: http://innofiles.com/soft/dmx/drivermax.exe

Screenshots: http://www.innovative-sol.com/drivermax/snapshots.htm

Contact: http://www.innovative-sol.com/contact

Company website: http://www.innovative-sol.com



Postal address: Innovative Solutions, Str. Prinosului 2, Sc.A, Ap.3, Sector 4, Bucharest 041257, Romania

Press contact phone: +40 722 698 198, +40 726 017 457



If you are a magazine editor or you represent a magazine, please note that we can offer your readers a free program, or an older version of one of our commercial or shareware programs to be distributed on your magazine’s CD or DVD. We can also offer your readers discount coupons for purchasing our products at a discount. Please contact us if you are interested in this offer.



Contact: Daniel Statescu

Company: Innovative Solutions

Title: Chief Executive Officer

Contact: http://www.innovative-sol.com/contact

Phone: + 40 722 698 198, + 40 726 017 457

