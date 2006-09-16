LogoBee Takes another Award for Color Logo Design Concept

Montreal, Quebec -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2006 --LogoBee.com has come out shining after participating in the American Design Awards earlier this year. They took home an award for best logo design concept at the semi-annual event. The American Design Awards received over 1200 entries into over 10 different categories, in what they describe as the most engaging and closely fought contests in the history of the awards competition.



LogoBee.com is a design firm that focuses primarily on logo design, corporate identities, stationery and brochures. For the awards event they submitted a project they had worked on for the Royal Bank of America. The clients’ requirements were to update their look and feel with a new, innovative design to assist in their expansion and branding efforts. The resulting design that LogoBee created was a brand-able icon of a stylized ‘R’. Incorporating the head of a bald eagle, the logo design effectively signifies strength and solidarity, important traits in the banking industry.



This is the second award that LogoBee Design has received this year. Earlier in the spring they won an award for ‘Southcentral Therapeutic Riding, Inc.,’ a color logo design concept entered at the annual Summit Creative Awards.



“We pride ourselves on designing simple and effective company logos” said Tim Liboiron, project manager at LogoBee.com. “I know that we have some great in-house talent here, but it’s always nice to receive some recognition of our efforts from time to time.”



About LogoBee.com:



LogoBee is a leading creator of high-quality logo design and corporate identities for businesses worldwide. For more information please visit their website: http://www.logobee.com



To view a detailed listing of the graphics design winners and contestants visit the American Design Awards website at:

http://www.americandesignawards.com/annual06.html



About the American Design Awards:



The American Design Awards is one of the premier graphics design organizations that recognizes talent and achievement of local and international designers. Their secondary mission is to provide industry awareness and education about the design industry, its standards and best practices. For more information visit their website:

http://www.americandesignawards.com

