Online Industrial Supply Marketplace Adds Thousands of Construction Equipment Offerings

Westborough, MA -- 09/18/2006 --The global industrial buying guide IndustrialLeaders.com announced today the launch of its new and improved directory of construction equipment and machinery for global buyers of industrial and construction goods.



The directory includes a broad selection of construction materials, equipment, machinery and supplies for heavy construction companies, industrial contractors and builders of steel buildings, nuclear energy facilities, hi-rise buildings, industrial plants, bridges, roads, silos, pipelines and other heavy and light construction sectors.



The variety of construction equipment and machinery includes, among other goods, concrete equipment, trenchers, ditchers, ladders, excavators, drilling equipment, jack hammers, light towers, integrated tool carriers, mining equipment, cables and pulleys, logging equipment, highlifts, construction safety helmets, gloves and boots, forklifts, pipe layers, diesel engines, generator sets, shovels and environmental equipment.



Other construction equipment includes platform lifts, pull scrapers, skid steer loaders, tractors, recycling equipment, pumps, bulldozers, wheel loaders, skip loaders, aggregate equipment, aerial work platforms, asphalt, gravel, marble, granite and stone, telehandlers and dump trucks.



The directory has recently added offerings from manufacturers and dealers of equipment attachments, crawler dumpers, articulated trailers, dismantled machinery, crawler loaders, backhoes, air compressors, cranes, compaction equipment, brooms, plows and other construction equipment.



The directory can be accessed at, http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com/listings/construction_equipment.html



"The directory is very useful for companies sourcing for specific construction equipment, machinery, parts and materials," says Business Director of IndustrialLeaders.com, Conrad Bailey. "We have new and used equipment offerings from thousands of manufacturers, dealers and exporters from dozens of countries, and new suppliers are added to the directory daily."



