Engineers’ Consulting Group (ECG) and Stage 2 Networks Expand Relationship

Valdosta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2006 --Stage 2 Networks has signed an agreement to utilize Engineers’ Consulting Group (ECG) for VoIP Customer Support (VCS). VCS allows Stage 2’s customers and staff 24x7 access to ECG’s IP-based voice engineering support team. This service allows Stage 2 to offer timely responses for trouble tickets in a cost-efficient manner.



ECG’s VCS technicians provide support with issues such as installation, ISP connection, signaling and media problems, CPE functionality and installation, call-through testing, basic VoIP technology and setup questions, and much more.



Earlier this year Stage 2 tapped ECG to manage certain aspects of Stage 2’s VoIP network via ECG’s Network Support Agreement (NSA). Stage 2’s NOC staff can now access ECG engineers for Network Assistance 24x7. ECG’s NSA attacks network-affecting issues with the assistance from ECG’s top engineers any time of day or night.



“Having worked with the engineering team at ECG for nearly 2 years, we have gained an enormous amount of respect for their expertise,” said Joe Gillette, Stage 2’s CEO. “We are pleased to provide our customers with same quality technical support that our NOC engineers find invaluable in preventing and resolving potential network issues.”



Prior to engaging ECG’s support services, Stage 2 called upon ECG for the installation and integration of their VoIP system. Stage 2 was the first service provider to commercially deploy Broadsoft’s carrier-class BroadWorks softswitch platform on IBM’s Bladecenter telco chassis. ECG developed and executed the project plan comprised of high-level IP Routing and architecture design, SBC installation and policy overview, OSS and other key system interaction, testing and planning, call flow examples, a project timeline, and other engineering specifications.



About Stage 2 Networks

Stage 2 Networks, an IP Telephony business innovator, helps clients achieve extraordinary results using IP-based trunk replacement and state-of-the-art Hosted PBX solutions. Leveraging a unique approach, ground-breaking thinking and unmatched execution, Stage 2 leads its industry in delivering top business class, reliable and cost-effective solutions. Stage 2 works with clients that are driven to make a difference, looking for an edge in every area of their businesses, including telecommunications and the Internet. For more information about Stage 2 Networks, please go to www.stage2.net.



About ECG

ECG focuses on the design and deployment of next-generation telephony platforms for the US. ECG is a leader in Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and traditional TDM/analog platform analysis, design, and deployment. Coupled with ECG's broad experience in the Telecom regulatory arena, ECG offers comprehensive support for CLECs and other organizations. ECG's engineering team services clients in all of the United States and abroad. For more information about ECG, please go to www.e-c-group.com.



ECG is a trademark of Engineers' Consulting Group in the United States.



