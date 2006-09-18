EduPros Launches new Website

Etobicoke, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2006 --Edupros today unveiled their updated and restyled web site. Containing a wealth of information on the services and products offered by EduPros, as well as being comprehensive resource for Education providers, institutions and training professionals, EduPros new look website is an essential visit.



Commenting on the new website, Jeff Smith, Director of Technology, said "Our aim with the new website is to offer both existing and potential customers clear and understandable information on how we can help them with their business"



In conjunction with this site EduPros announces EDUPROSLMS (www.eduproslms.com). A comprehensive learning management system. EduPros Learning Management System offers the flexibility of a true Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) while maintaining a cost effective e-learning model.



EduPros is a Canadian company established in 2001. Besides providing a wide variety of custom made educational media, EduPros delivers solutions including designing, developing, maintaining and hosting online courses, workshops and training.



