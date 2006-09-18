Johnson Controls Selects Brandmotion to Distribute Aftermarket Modules for Company’s Railport Vehicle Personalization System

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2006 --Johnson Controls – a major global supplier of automotive seats, interior systems, electronics and batteries – has named Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Brandmotion, LLC as the exclusive distributor of aftermarket modules for the company’s Railport™ Vehicle Personalization System. The Railport technology, which debuted several years ago, is an automotive overhead system that allows consumers to customize their vehicle interiors via the attachment of various modular devices. A broad selection of modules can be used with Railport – everything from DVD players, MP3 players and Bluetooth wireless systems to first-aid kits and extra storage bins.



“The Railport Vehicle Personalization System – which now is integrated as an original-equipment feature on several vehicle models – delivers high value for both automakers and vehicle-buyers,” said Byron Foster, group vice president - Interiors, North America for Johnson Controls. “Brandmotion brings strong aftermarket capabilities to the table, and, as a result, our Railport system will continue to grow, both in visibility and market impact.”



Brandmotion develops, markets and distributes highly integrated automotive accessory solutions for consumers via the aftermarket. The company focuses on multiple distribution channels, including auto dealers, other distributors and expeditors, retail stores, Internet and catalog sales.



Current Railport modules available from Brandmotion include the AutoVision® Rear Seat Entertainment System from Johnson Controls, BlueConnect® Hands-Free Cellular Phone System, also from Johnson Controls, Motorola two-way radio system, Valeo air-purification system, and Valeo Thermeo®. Also available are a CD/DVD holder, dual sunglasses module, first-aid kit, premium cedar custom cigar humidor, storage bin, and tissue holder.



During January 2006, the Railport Vehicle Personalization System, as well as current and future modules available from Brandmotion, were displayed at two major trade shows. Johnson Controls was among the exhibitors at the 2006 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas (January 5 to January 8, 2006) and the 2006 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit (January 8 to January 12, 2006). Brandmotion was represented in booths sponsored by Johnson Controls at both events.



“Since its introduction several years back, the Railport Vehicle Personalization System from Johnson Controls has generated significant consumer interest,” said Foster. “Thanks to this innovation, vehicle owners gain the ability to customize their interiors with ease, adding and updating desired accessories exactly as they want them.”



Johnson Controls earned two key industry awards for developing and commercializing the Railport Vehicle Personalization System. These honors included a 2004 Automotive News Premier Automotive Suppliers’ Contribution to Excellence (PACE) Award and a 2002 Industrial Design Excellence Award -Bronze from the Industrial Designers Society of America.



Johnson Controls is a global leader in interior experience, building efficiency and power solutions. The company provides innovative automotive interiors that help make driving more comfortable, safe, and enjoyable. For buildings, it offers products and services that optimize energy use and improve comfort and security. Johnson Controls also provides batteries for automobiles and hybrid electric vehicles along with systems engineering and service expertise. Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) has 136,000 employees in more than 1,000 locations serving customers in 125 countries. Founded in 1885, the company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



Brandmotion LLC, provides the content for the Johnson Controls Overhead RailPort Storage System found in the Ford F150, Chevy Uplander, Chrysler Town and Country, Dodge Town and Country, Saturn Relay, Buick Terrazza, Lincoln Mark LT, and Pontiac Montana SV6.



