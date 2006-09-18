Content Creators, Managers, and Publishers Convene at Annual Gilbane Conference on Content Technologies Boston

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2006 --The Gilbane Group and Lighthouse Seminars today announced the 3th Annual Gilbane Boston Conference will take place November 28th - 30th at The Westin Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts. The international event assembles the worlds largest and most experienced panel of content management thought leaders, practitioners, educators, and solution providers together under one roof for three days of unique presentations, panel discussions, product demonstrations, and networking opportunities all designed to help attendees find solutions to the content challenges they face.



This years event is co-located with the Content Management Professionals Summit, Content Management and the World Enterprise, a one-day intensive learning and networking experience that takes place November 27. The Summit features interactive roundtable discussions, peer-to-peer networking, and hands-on workshops lead by a stellar lineup of content professionals with real-world experience solving globalization content management problems.



Also on tap at Gilbane Boston: four pre-conference tutorials covering hot topics including: web content management, the Darwin Information Typing Architecture (DITA), web operations management, and taxonomy development and implementation. The conference also boasts a best-of-breed Technology Showcase, a one-stop shop for content products and services featuring over 60 exhibitors. Sponsors include Interwoven, Microsoft, Crown Peak, and RedDot Solutions.



To help attendees get the most out of three day event, the conference program is organized into six tracks:



Content Managers (CM). This track is for anyone managing content of any type, from small websites, to knowledge management intranets, to large enterprise content repositories. Detailed case studies, common sense practices, and innovative techniques and technologies will be featured.



Enterprise Search (ES). This track is designed for those looking for insight into search and information access technologies, how and why they are being deployed, and under what circumstances. Content tagging, search technologies, and search and its relationship to content management will be covered.



Collaboration and Enterprise Blogs and Wikis (CBW). This track is appropriate for those seeking answers to why organizations are deploying "social software" applications, how they are being integrated into the enterprise, what problems to they solve, and what new challenges they introduce.



Enterprise Digital Rights Management (eDRM). This track is perfect for attendees interested in controlling and protecting intellectual property, from security to document retention strategies, from piracy prevention to regulatory compliance, its all covered here.



Automated Publishing (AP). This track is designed for those for attendees interested in connecting the "islands of automation" that exist in corporate and commercial publishing. The entire content automation lifecycle will be explored from creation to distribution. Examples from on-demand printing, transactional documents, periodical and catalog publishing will be used to help you understand how to build flexible and efficient automated publishing workflows.



Visit the conference website: http://gilbaneboston.com/



Register: http://gilbaneboston.com/Registration.html



Learn more about CM Professionals: http://www.cmprofessionals.org



About The Gilbane Group

Gilbane Group, Inc. serves the content management community with publications, conferences and consulting services. The Gilbane Group administers the Content Technology Works program disseminating best practices with partners Software AG (TECdax:SOW), Sun Microsystems (NASDAQ:SUNW), Artesia Digital Media, a Division of Open Text, Astoria Software, ClearStory Systems (OTCBB:INSS), Context Media (Oracle, NASDAQ: ORCL), Convera (NASDAQ:CNVR), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Idiom, Mark Logic, omtool (NASDAQ:OMTL), Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX), SDL International (London Stock Exchange:SDL), Vasont Systems, Vignette (NASDAQ:VGN), and WebSideStory (NASDAQ:WSSI).



http://gilbane.com



About Lighthouse Seminars

Lighthouse Seminars' events cover information technologies and content technologies in particular. These include content management of all types, digital asset management, document management, web content management, enterprise portals, enterprise search, web and multi-channel publishing, electronic forms, authoring, content and information integration, information architecture, and e-catalogs.



http://www.lighthouseseminars.com



Media Contact:



Scott Abel

The Content Wrangler, Inc.

Office: 317-466-1840

Mobile: 317-409-0839

abelsp@netdirect.net



