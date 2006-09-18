Bella's At Beebe Medical Center

Milton, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2006 --This week, Beebe Medical Center introduced Bella's Cookies to its employees and visitors of their hospital. Now available in Beebe’s "Sunshine Café," Bella’s Cookies is steadily changing the “snacking” landscape across Delmarva.



"Beebe has become the 1st hospital on Delmarva to offer any type of organic or vegan snacks & we're extremely excited that our cookies are that snack," said Mark Leishear (Director of Sales & Marketing of Bella's Cookies). Bella's Cookies of Milton is named after Mark & Kelly Leishear’s 5 year old daughter, Bella, and the company was born out of concern of what children everywhere are offered for snacks. Bella's adheres to a strict policy of only using organic, all natural or vegan ingredients in their products; and by doing so eliminates dangerous pesticides that are sprayed on certain crops used to manufacture their ingredients. Bella’s also adheres to a 5 “No” motto: “No Trans Fats, No Hydrogenated Oils, No Artificial Flavors or Colors, No Preservatives & No High Fructose Corn Syrup.” This summer, the company’s vegan breakfast line (designed as a meal replacer) had trouble staying on the shelves of retailers. "The breakfast line was designed to provide a wholesome, nutritious snack for those on the go and they've been a hot commodity.” Bella's newest Breakfast Cookie (Fruit Melody) offers 8 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber & has only 1.5 grams of saturated fat per cookie. “We’re thrilled to support our customer desires for more healthier food choices as well as greater variety” said Kathi Fryling (Director of Nutritional Services for Beebe Medical Center) "and we're supporting local business... it's a win-win situation." Bella's signature line (with butter & eggs) will also be available for those craving that variety. Bella’s “Rumazin” and “Champion Chunk” will be available in September, with their “Choco-Bomb” and “Hunky Punky” making returns in October. October and November will also see new additions to both their vegan and signature lines; cookies the company has tested this summer while vending at the Historic Lewes Farmers Market.



Look for Bella's Cookies at their newest location... Beebe Medical Center. The organic food industry has garnered attention as of recent, as consumers are taking a closer look at what exactly they're feeding their bodies. And while it's difficult to make a complete immediate overhaul in one's eating habits, little changes often lead to larger ones... Bella's Cookies may be your start.



Bella's Cookies is Delaware's 1st all natural/organic & vegan cookie company and specializes in the aforementioned as well as holiday cookies. Cookies can be purchased at various retail locations throughout Delaware & Maryland, ordered online at www.BellasCookies.com, or ordered by phone at 302-684-8152. For more information on Bella's Cookies, visit their website.

