Mac OS X runs Windows applications seamlessly with 2X ApplicationServer

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2006 --Mac OS X users can now run Windows applications seamlessly on their desktop with 2X ApplicationServer’s Mac client. 2X ApplicationServer is available for free for up to 5 connections at: http://www.2x.com/applicationserver/application-publishing.htm.



Until now, Apple Macintosh users could only run Windows applications using Windows simulation software (e.g. Virtual PC). This type of software is typically difficult to configure and only works with a limited number of applications. With 2X ApplicationServer however, any Windows application can be tunneled from a Microsoft Terminal Server via RDP onto a Mac desktop.



“With the 2X ApplicationServer Mac client, we want to address all those companies that use Apple Macintosh PC’s as part of their IT infrastructure and need to run Windows applications on those machines. Now they can continue to use Windows applications which are not available as Mac versions,” said Nikolaos Makris, 2X CEO.



2X ApplicationServer tunnels any Windows application onto remote desktops, including Mac and Linux desktops, without the need to install the application onto each user's machine. This saves significantly on administration and support.



2X is offering a free 5 application license of 2X ApplicationServer for Windows Terminal Services available at: http://www.2x.com/applicationserver/application-publishing.htm. Organizations can install applications onto one central server and use 2X ApplicationServer to seamlessly tunnel up to 5 connections per server onto remote desktops.



2X Software Ltd - 2X - is a company developing software for the booming server-based computing market. Thin client computing controls spiraling PC management costs, centralizes application and desktop management, improves security and performance and allows users to work remotely. The company’s product line includes: 2X ThinClientServer Enterprise and PXES editions, 2X LoadBalancer for Terminal Services/Citrix, 2X ApplicationServer for Windows Terminal Services, 2X SecureRDP for Windows Terminal Services and 2X TerminalServer for Linux. 2X is a privately held company with offices in Frankfurt, Cyprus, UK and Malta. Its management team is backed by years of experience in developing and selling network infrastructure software. 2X is a Microsoft and RedHat partner. For more information visit: www.2x.com, www.2xsoftware.de, www.2xsoftware.it, www.2xsoftware.fr, www.2xsoftware.es.



