Commence Corporation Profiles Lean Change Management Plan

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2006 --According to Larry Caretsky, President of Commence Corporation (www.commence.com/mfg./), “By implementing a formalized sales process, distributors and manufacturers are fundamentally changing the way people do their jobs on a daily basis. There will be natural resistance.” Caretsky suggests to develop a lean change management plan; the following questions should be answered:



• What motivation do sales people have to use the new system?

• What potential barriers are there to implementation?

• How can I overcome those barriers?

• How will I know if the implementation is successful?

• What do I expect during the transition?

• Who can people go to if they have questions?



One of the best ways that industrial organizations have found to make sure implementations “stick” is to have the management involved. When sales training is reinforced by management, the sales skills taught during training produced a 15% permanent increase in productivity.



Management needs to be involved in more than a cosmetic fashion. A senior member of the management team needs to attend the training, and this same manager should inspect the sales activities for a period of time to make sure they continuously are consistent with the new sales skills introduced during the training.



In an effort to help industrial distributors and manufacturers thrive, Commence Corporation presents Practices That Pay: Leveraging Information to Achieve Industrial Selling Results, a compendium of smart practices from the leading industrial sales and marketing experts and organizations that are growing in today’s challenging environment.



