Encompix ERP Demonstrates 3 Month Implementation

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2006 --Located in Victor, New York, Progressive Machine and Design (PMD) specializes in providing custom turnkey Assembly and Test Systems to the most stringent manufacturing requirements. PMD has provided these systems across all industries including, medical, cosmetic, electronic, fuel cells, automotive, and consumer, while utilizing integration techniques such as robotics, flexible parts feeding, integrated vision, and material handling.



After a three-month implementation PMD went live on Encompix April 1, 2006.



According to Steve Cairns, operations manager, the biggest benefit to PMD is the improved job costing. “As of 12:00 noon we now have all the costs of every job completed the day before. This is something we just didn’t have before,” he said.



Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.



With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.



