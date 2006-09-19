Warehouse Control System Profiled in Quality Digest

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2006 --QC Software is the leading provider of Tier 1 warehouse control systems to the warehousing and distribution industries. Since 1996, QC Software, utilizing state of the art technology combined with extensive research, development, and rigorous testing, has developed the QC Enterprise suite of products. Designed to be modular in nature, easily configurable, and platform independent, this highly scalable solution satisfies the needs of any size warehouse.



Manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler discussed the configurability and quality at the distribution center in the recent issue of Quality Digest. Cutler profiled WCS leader QC Software.



According to Tom Verzi, vice-president of QC Software, a WCS firm based in Cincinnati, “Configurability allows users to make system changes quickly and easily to handle any physical changes in the warehouse. Many of our clients have expanded their warehouses. This could be adding conveyor, adding a sorter, or anything “physical”. A quality WCS must be configurable; no hard coding is needed to “react” to physical changes within the warehouse.” Configurability also allows for quick changes; how cartons are processed within the warehouse.



Emulation Tools Eliminate Bottlenecks in the Distribution Center



Emulation tools allow for minimal live testing and help to identify bottlenecks in the process. This quasi-TOC (theory of constraints) is a built-in functionality in some WCS systems that recognized that testing would be required to provide the functionality of the system.



If problems occur during an emulation process quality trace messaging and debugging tools allow distributors to quickly and easily find the problem and fix it.



