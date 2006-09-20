CEO’s Of Luxoft and Ping Identity To Share Outsourcing “Secrets” At DaVinci Institute Event

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2006 --Dmitry Loschinin, President & CEO of Luxoft and key client Andre Durand CEO of Denver-based Ping Identity will team up tomorrow to share the “secrets” of their successful global outsourcing partnership at the DaVinci Institute Movers & Shakers Breakfast Series event. This event is part of Advancing Colorado TechWeek being held in Denver.



As the thought and business leaders of Russia's top provider of information technology services (Luxoft) and a leading player in on-line identity management and security solutions (Ping), Loschinin and Durand are in a unique position to give attendees a first-hand perspective into fostering business growth and transformation by finding, building and maximizing the right global IT partnerships.



Following an extensive global partner search – and after hitting snags with outsourcing players in India and Mexico – Ping chose Luxoft to create a dedicated Offshore Development Center (ODC) in Russia. Luxoft serves as an extension of Ping’s product development and testing teams and provides access to Russia’s best IT talent pool, advanced project methodologies and cutting-edge technology skills.



The CEOs’ remarks to the DaVinci Institute will range from the strategic to the practical on topics such as how to drive timely delivery, how to reduce hidden costs and how to build and nurture global relationships that breed success.



Since being launched in 1997 as a non-profit futurist think tank, the DaVinci Institute has emerged as a leading center of visionary thought, attracting both a national and international following of idea junkies and business leaders. In addition to writing and publishing countless papers shared across business and academic circles, the institute has also hosted over 100 events ranging from hands-on interactive boot camps and “meet the visionary” sessions, to programs like the “Future of Money Summit” sponsored by Forbes Magazine.



The DaVinci Institute is the brainchild of Thomas Frey, a seasoned entrepreneur and one of IBM’s most decorated idea laureates.



“Dmitry and Andre are truly a “dynamic duo” in terms of understanding and leveraging the power and challenges of outsourcing,” said Frey. “We are delighted to have them as part of our Movers & Shakers series to help spark new ideas and propagate best practices.”



The Loschinin/Durant event entitled “Building Your Business with Global Partnerships” will take place on September 19, 2006 from 8:00 - 9:30 a.m. at the Phipps Mansion, 3400 Belcaro Drive, Denver. For more information visit www.davinciinstitute.com.



About Luxoft



Luxoft, founded in 2000, is a global software developer and IT services exporter with operations in the US, UK, Ukraine and Russia. Luxoft has the world’s largest delivery capabilities in Russia and CIS.



Luxoft provides a full range of custom software development services and enjoys long-term relationships with clients including some of the best-known global business leaders, such as Boeing, Deutsche Bank, IBM and Dell. Luxoft also works closely with many mid-size growth companies and independent software vendors (ISVs).



Luxoft’s software development processes meet the highest quality standards, and the company was the first in Europe to achieve Level 5 CMMI quality certification. Luxoft runs research and offshore development centers in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Dubna, Omsk, and Kiev, Ukraine.



Luxoft has recently been recognized by BusinessWeek as the top emerging outsourcing provider in Russia and Eastern Europe, was ranked as the top IT services company on the Rising Star list in the IAOP’s Global Outsourcing 100, and was featured in Global Services Magazine’s Global Services 100 which recognizes the world’s most innovative business and technology service providers.



For more information visit www.luxoft.com.



