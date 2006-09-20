Idokorro Mobile’s cost-saving applications now available through USA General Services Administration (GSA) listing

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2006 --Idokorro Mobile, Inc., a leading solutions provider for mobile network management, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract from the USA General Services Administration (GSA) listing (contract #GS-35F-0601S for Information Technology Software). The contract makes it easier for Idokorro to offer its cost-saving applications for wireless handheld devices to all agencies of the US federal government and build stronger relationships with federal customers.



The General Services Administration - Federal Supply Service increases the efficiency with which procurement officials at government agencies can purchase supplies and services. Under the GSA Schedule, Idokorro will provide competitive terms of sale and pre-negotiated prices to save the U.S. Government time and money. These terms apply to all federal agencies as well as some state and local government agencies.



"We are very pleased about the award of this contract," stated David MacFarlane, President of Idokorro. "As a leading procurement channel for federal agencies, the GSA Federal Supply Schedule will help Idokorro enter into new relationships with the federal government.”



Idokorro’s entire suite, including Mobile Admin, Mobile SSH, Mobile Desktop, and Mobile FTP, is now available through the GSA under the Information Technology Software Schedule. Idokorro’s applications are designed for BlackBerry, Nokia, Windows Mobile (Pocket PC and Smartphone), Palm (Treo and Tungsten), Sony Ericsson and Motorola devices. Idokorro products deliver secure access from mobile handhelds to networks, servers, desktops, and other devices, allowing problems to be identified and solved faster, while other regular tasks can be performed from almost anywhere. As thousands of Idokorro customers have already discovered, this mobile access capability delivers a powerful and quickly-realized ROI.



Mobile Admin allows users to manage their servers using a fast and easy-to-use interface from almost any wireless device or web browser. Servers users can manage include Windows, Active Directory, Exchange, SQL, BlackBerry Enterprise Server, Domino, Novell, Oracle, and much more. Mobile SSH supports VT100, IBM 5250, and IBM 3270 terminal emulation to give users Telnet and SSH terminal access to a wide range of network devices and applications from a wireless device. With Mobile Desktop, users can view the screen and control the mouse and keyboard of remote computers that are running Windows Terminal Services, Remote Desktop, or VNC. Mobile FTP lets users create, edit, move and transfer files and folders on remote servers. All Idokorro applications are on GSAAdvantage under contract number GS-35F-0601S.



“We have been using this software for over three years now, and have found it to be very reliable and a huge timesaver” says Rachid Kherbouch, Senior System Administrator for the Federal Aviation Administration. “Mobile Admin allows us to administer the Blackberry, Domino and network servers remotely from all over the world. A few months ago, I was in Europe and was able to fix user issues and restart servers from my handheld. This software not only saved me time, it also shortened the downtime for the users."



About Idokorro Mobile, Inc.



Idokorro was founded in 2001 and is now the leader in providing mobile access solutions. Idokorro's products allow users to monitor, maintain, and manage their networks, computers, and other network devices from practically anywhere - streamlining operations, decreasing costly network down-time, and accelerating service responses. The company is self-financed and serves a global customer base of over 2000 corporations. For more information, please visit www.idokorro.com, or call 1(613)789.1818.



