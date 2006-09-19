Shipping and Storage Equipment and Supplies Directory Added To Industrial Supply Marketplace

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2006 --ForeignTradeExchange.com, an online industrial marketplace and international trade forum announced today the launch of its new shipping and storage equipment directory designed to help companies locate manufacturers and wholesalers worldwide.



The new directory includes a wide range of shipping, warehousing, storage and material handling equipment and supplies. Including dock equipment, mezzanines, packing peanuts, fork trucks, bubble envelopes, pallets, colored packing tape, steel drums, carton sealing tape, conveyors, cardboard boxes, hoppers, bubble wrap, feeders, forklifts, box spray paint, steel containers, foam rolls, assorted labels, shrink wrap, bubble bags and industrial storage cabinets.



Other shipping and storage equipment includes waste storage buckets and lids, mailing tubes, kraft paper, packing list envelopes, lift trucks, lockers, carts, racks, metal shelving, storage rooms and sheds, bins, drum handling equipment, packaging supplies, safety belts, warehouse computers, inventory control software, crates, hand trucks and other equipment.



The new directory can be found online at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/suppliers/shipping_storage.html



"We are pleased to launch the directory and make it available to anyone looking for quality suppliers of shipping and storage equipment," says Mark Hamilton, Business Director of ForeignTradeExchange.com.



According to Hamilton, ForeignTradeExchange.com's original shipping and storage equipment directory has been online since 2003 and has tripled in offerings each year. Hamilton says the company plans to release the directory in additional languages to further increase its international reach and maintain its user friendly approach.



About ForeignTradeExchange.com



ForeignTradeExchange.com is an international Web based industrial supply trade directory and forum for buyers and sellers of industrial products, including manufacturers, exporters, importers, distributors, engineers and IT companies. Those seeking to expand into foreign markets are welcome to explore trade leads at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com

