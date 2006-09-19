Software602 releases Print2PDF 6.0 Server Edition, a network shareable PDF printer with real-time watched folders.

Jacksonville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2006 --Software602 announces Print2PDF 6.0 Server Edition, an easy-to-use and affordable Adobe PDF conversion tool for any organization. Print2PDF 6.0 Server Edition enables workgroups to convert output from any application that can print into an Adobe compatible PDF file or setup shared folders for automatic conversion.



New features included in version 6.0 are: real-time watched folders with Microsoft Office integration for centralized document conversion, Microsoft Office 2007 XML file format support (.DOCX, .XLSX, and .PPTX), AutoCAD DWF file support, along with Microsoft Visio 2000+ (.VSD) and Microsoft Publisher 2002+ (.PUB) file support provides compatibility today and into the future. The new version can also embed any file as an attachment directly into the PDF document and e-mail the final PDF using the integrated SMTP client.



Print2PDF 6.0 Server Edition provides authors with the ability to create, merge and sign PDF documents using a Digital ID (PKCS#12), while retaining control over document changes, print quality, and content extraction. All 128-bit RC4 PDF security permissions including low-resolution printing and text access for screen reader devices are supported. The Watermark and Stamp feature can brand documents by inserting text or an image (such as a corporate logo) directly into the PDF document. Resolution support of 4000 DPI makes this conversion utility suitable for use with CAD and other design applications.



Print2PDF Server Edition allows easy software distribution through a network shareable print driver using Windows 2000, XP or 2003. Organizations can further reduce administration costs by centralizing PDF creation on Terminal Services or Citrix MetaFrame Presentation Server.



Print2PDF Server Edition pricing starts at $299.95 for a 10 user license. Unlimited user pricing is $3,999.95. Single user licenses and third party developer support is available.



You can obtain more information at:



http://www.software602.com/products/print2pdfserver/



About Software602

Software602 is an international software vendor providing technology for businesses. Other popular products are 602LAN SUITE - Secure mail server with anti-virus & anti-spam, built-in firewall with NAT and web content filter proxy for controlled Internet sharing, along with 602PC SUITE - An alternative to Microsoft Office. Software602 is based in Jacksonville, Florida with customers in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.software602.com



