N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group Adds Five New Clients to its Blossoming Roster

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2006 --This summer has been an extremely busy season for Atlanta-based marketing and public relations firm N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group. While the weather has been blazing outdoors, the firm has been creating a fire of their own adding five new clients to its roster.



Omillio Sparks: He's blessed the mic as member of Philly's own State Property, charmed the cameras as Baby Boy in the movie State Property, and is set to release his solo project with his new single, It Ain't My Fault, currently blazing radio airwaves. Listen to the single at myspace.com/Sparksmusic1.



Mr. Grand: Mr. Grand is earning the respects of many, including DJ Smallz. The two are collaborating on The Grand Opening mixtape with the first single, Show U What It Do already hitting airwaves. Check out Mr. Grand at myspace.com/GStaxEntertainment.



Miri Ben Ari: Dubbed the hip hop violinist, Miri Ben Ari has been featured on major hip hop albums. Her new single, Symphony of the Brotherhood, recently peaked on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Single Sales at the number 2 position and has been holding tight for 12 weeks and counting. Check out Miri Ben Ari at MiriBenAri.com



Vaneli: Not only does her beauty turn heads but her strong vocals also speak volumes. Her new single, Walking, laced with pop, rock, funk, and hip hop fusion is hitting hard. Check out more myspace.com/VaneliD.



Willie Joe: His single, Get Em Got Em, has already scored big on 2 Billboard charts and was produced by Wonder, producer behind T.I.'s What You Know. Check out Willie Joe on myspace.com/WillieJoe.



Updates: Okonali Fashions has been stealing the fashion scene, recently gracing the cover of DNR Magazine and will once again strut the runway during Warrick Dunn's annual charity fashion show featuring the Atlanta Falcons (Okonali.com). Brian Rikuda didn't stop short of his win on Damon Dash's Ultimate Hustler reality TV show and is currently working on a DVD project featuring the industry's greatest including, Damon Dash himself (ConduitInc.com).



ABOUT N.Y.L.A. ENTERTAINMENT GROUP:



N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group is a boutique style firm specializing in marketing, public relations, and project management for the music, fashion, and entertainment industries. Our services include servicing DJ's, record pools, and radio in addition to securing retail placement and generating publicity. Fashion entities benefit from our strategic brand marketing expertise.



