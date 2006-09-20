10 Steps to Grow Your Business to the Next Level

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2006 --To help entrepreneurs increase profits and take their business to the next level, entrepreneurial experts and authors, Jeff and Rich Sloan, have launched StartupNation’s “10 Steps to Grow Your Business” at www.startupnation.com.



Now, entrepreneurs can access the free, “10 Steps to Grow Your Business” online process to grow a successful business with ten, simple steps. This valuable and user-friendly information includes articles, access to a large community of mentors, peers and experts, on-demand seminars, Podcasts, resource links, and much more.



“We’ve helped thousands of entrepreneurs with the ‘10 Steps to Open for Business’ guide, and now we are providing key strategies for entrepreneurs to continue on the path of growth,” states Jeff Sloan, StartupNation Co-founder. “From analyzing a company’s current status, to addressing challenges associated with technology, customers, vendors, and sales, our 10-step growth process drills down to essential tactics.”



StartupNation’s “10 Steps to Grow Your Business” includes these strategies and tactics:



1. Measure and Analyze Current Status

2. Get Efficient through Technology

3. Enhance Your Customer Experience

4. Cozy Up with Vendors

5. Maximize Your Niche, Expand to a New One

6. Develop New Channels

7. Acquire Growth Capital

8. Create a Culture

9. Ramp Up Awareness and Demand

10. Improve Sales Techniques



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by life-long entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice via a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. Through www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, as well as network with peers and mentors through StartupNation’s online community. The Sloan brothers are also authors of “StartupNation: Open for Business,” (Doubleday, 2005). They’ve been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national television.



