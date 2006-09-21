Appleton Mortgage Expert Stands Up For Increased Home Buyer Education

Appleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2006 --Appleton, Wisconsin — Gwenn Tanvas announced today a large investment in increased education for home buyers by joining the National Association of Responsible Loan Officers.



By joining NARLO, Gwenn Tanvas has agreed to adhere to the strictest Code of Professional Conduct in the mortgage financing industry. In addition, the association has a complete consumer mediation service available to any consumer who seeks financing from an NARLO member. This ensures consumers always have a somewhere to turn for independent information about their home financing; NARLO’s goal is to ensure consumer protection.



“As a responsible mortgage expert, I am proud to stand with others around the country to provide increased consumer protection and education.” said Tanvas, “A family home is typically their largest investment, responsible loan officers provide the critical information they need to make informed financing decisions today, and into the future.”



Gwenn Tanvas helped numerous families finance or re-finance their homes throughout the Greater Fox Valley Region. Gwenn specializes in providing individualized mortgage solutions and guidance to families and individuals who have had a bankruptcy or other credit challenge. “Bad things Happen to Good People” said Tanvas “and I am her to provide assistance to my customers so they can regain financial security.”



Gwenn Tanvas is available for interviews by phone and can be reached at 920-731-9803 x 103.



Recent headlines indicate that many home buyers do not understand the scope of their home financing or worse, are not treated fairly by their mortgage lender. The National Association of Responsible Loan Officers was created to educate consumers about their home financing options and ensure they understand the financing options available to them. By participating as members of NARLO, loan officers are financing the most aggressive public education effort in the mortgage financing industry.



Gwenn Tanvas is a member of NARLO

